Letter: Calling a Convention of States

I'm a District Captain for Convention of States Action in Southern Arizona, and have an important message I'd like to share. No matter which political party you belong to, we must all unite to stop unelected bureaucrats in Washington from stealing power from the American people and spending our country into debt oblivion. These past few months alone have seen our national debt skyrocket by the trillions—paid for in part by Arizona taxpayers! What if I told you there's a Constitutional way through which we can rein in on Congress? Article V of the U.S. Constitution allows state legislators to call a convention whereby delegates from each state may propose amendments to the Constitution such as setting term limits for Congress, balancing the Federal budget, and limiting the power and jurisdiction of the Federal Government. Invoking an Article V Convention of States now may be our last chance to save America’s founding vision and restore political balance to our country. Please visit conventionofstates.com for more information.
Conner McKee, District Captain for Convention of States Action southern AZ
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
