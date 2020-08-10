You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Campaign Ads Tell a Story
Letter: Campaign Ads Tell a Story

Recent Trump campaign ads show women frantically trying to call 911 while an intruder breaks into her home and the violence in American cities brought on by Trump sending federal forces there. Both ads blame Biden, saying that he is for defunding the police, which is not true. On the other hand, Biden's campaign ads show positive proposals for better education, more jobs, better health care and a sane approach to managing the pandemic. Trump himself has said that the key to power is fear and he uses that fear repeatable to divide our country. So who do we elect in November, a demagogue who uses fear to divide us or a man who champions returning our country, which has always been great, to sanity?

Tom Henderson

West side

