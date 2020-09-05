Letter: Campaign Ads

As I have spent more time getting my news from print, online, and broadcast, I’ve grown weary of the political smear ads on television. They’re really a turn off. Especially the commercial about the mother with her scared child, calls 911, and is put on hold. The chances of this happening are rare, even less than the man in the commercial, who breaks into the house, being daddy. These desperate fear inducing messages are an insult. But then, it’s politics as usual, isn’t it?
Tim O'Connor
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
