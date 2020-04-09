Letter: Campaigning and Covid

I take issue with the lifelong Democrat's editorial of 4/8 who can't believe Mark Kelly is "shamefully campaigning" during the pandemic You must've missed the Daily Star article about BOTH Kelly and McSally continuing to find ways to reach voters during the pandemic.
I'm working phone banks for Kelly. We aren't soliciting donations and ask Dems to consider registering to vote by mail, completing the PEVL form with their County Recorder office, if COVID-19 re-surges this fall.
Note Wisconsin Republicans efforts suppressing voters by opening just 5 of 180 polling locations during the pandemic, risking peoples' health vs. reasonable delays, as many states have done. Trump is using daily briefings as campaign opportunities for praising himself / his ratings; was quoted on Fox recently: "if we funded reforms like vote-by-mail, we’d see levels of voting that if you agreed to it, you’d never have Republicans elected in this country again."
Getting re-elected thru voter suppression and daily "campaigning" during the pandemic is priority, top-down.
Barbara Reuter
Southeast side
