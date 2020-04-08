Letter: Campaigning
As a Lifelong Democrat I can't believe that Mark Kelly is still campaigning during this pandemic. How shameful!

Apparently getting elected is much more important to him than our current situation. Mark Kelly should try to find some morals and ethics. I urge all other Democrats to not vote for him and his self serving ways!

Brenda Forbus

Northwest side

