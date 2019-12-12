Thank you for the excellent December 11 guest opinion: “Encourage Congress to tax carbon, change the future.”
After Yale economist William Nordhaus won last year’s Nobel Prize for his carbon fee and dividend model, he told the NY Times: “I’d like to see this specific policy... at the center of discussion in the 2020 presidential campaign.”
I would also like to hear some discussion about how this market-based approach might work in partnership with the Green New Deal to reduce heat-trapping emissions and save our children and grandchildren from the most severe consequences of global warming.
Neither “fee and dividend” proponents, nor Nordhaus himself claim to have the ultimate antidote. Rather, “pricing carbon – ending the subsidy that firms have to pollute the atmosphere – is the first step we need to take.”
Following up with GND job-creating, clean-energy projects sounds to me like a winning combination.
Greg Lewis
Midtown
