Letter: Can the media stop talking about Trump now?

Americans tend to vote for the people they see or hear the most about. For six years the media has subjected us on a daily basis, even several times a day, to the antics of a man who thrives on publicity and will do anything to get it. I blame the media for his popularity. I realize that news is not news unless it is sensational and grabs the reader's or observers attention. People who act outrageously get a lot of attention to the detriment of serious and important issues. There is so much we need to learn about so many issues. Can we stop with all the stupid, outrageous behavior of someone who cannot survive without constant attention at all costs? Media, please get over this guy. I hope never to read the name Trump again. Enough already.
Bette Richards
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
