Letter: Can we afford another four years under a Trump administration
Letter: Can we afford another four years under a Trump administration

Before Donald Trump became President, his businesses had declared bankruptcy six times. He often bragged about being a brilliant businessman and never having to pay taxes. He was known for not paying for work done on his properties. These hard working people got the shaft. This was all documented before he became President. At the time, I believed that my fellow Americans would never support someone of this character to be our next leader.

Today I read that a lawsuit against Trump from a woman who has accused him of rape may become a lawsuit against the American people if the DOJ steps in. If she wins her case, our tax dollars would go toward her settlement. This is unbelievable! Under this administration, our National debt has skyrocketed, over 190,000 lives have been lost due to a pandemic that he chose to ignore and the economy has sunk to an all time low. And now we can be on the hook for a rape lawsuit! It boggles the mind.

Donna Pierce

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

