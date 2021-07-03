Letter: Can you say systemic racism?

For the writer who believes that Kamala Harris and others are chosen for jobs based on their gender and race and not because of competence, have you ever wondered how it is that government and corporations are overwhelmingly run by white men and have been since the beginning of our nation? Do you really believe it's because only white men are competent to do these jobs? So now, when responsible people are looking at this and wondering if we shouldn't be looking for other competent people who actually represent the make-up of our country, you cannot complain that they are chosen because of their gender and race - we've been doing that for centuries. As long as we only elect or hire white men, that is the group who will get the privilege of their position, will make sure they maintain it, and we will reap only their point of view. If you're a white man, that works well for you - not so much for the rest of us.
Kathleen Harris
North side
