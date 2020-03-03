Letter: Canada's Socialized System of Health Care Shouldn't be Praised.
Re: the March 2 article "Canada's socialized system of health care shouldn't be praised."

It is mind boggling that this author's lies about Canada's health care system would be allowed to be published in the AZ Star without anyone checking the facts. As a Health Professional living in Canada for 14 years, I wish the US would have the "socialized" health care system as does Canada and much of the rest of the free world. The author is incorrect when he reports long waiting times. People with urgent medical conditions are seen just as fast in Canada as in the US, and there are safety nets in place for those that cannot afford medications. I can personally attest to this. There are Urgent Care facilities for people with non-threatening health conditions, like the US. The author also neglects to mention in Canada, you have free choice of who you want to see. Your General Practitioner is the gate-keeper for Specialists, not a restrictive for-profit health insurance company as in this country.

Zachary Shnek

Northwest side

