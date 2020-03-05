Letter: Canada's Socialized system of healthcare...

Re: the March 2 article "Canada's socialized system of health care shouldn't be praised."
I am Canadian, here for the winter. This article neglects the bottom line of universal healthcare: no one in Canada is going to die in the streets or go bankrupt because they cannot afford a critical surgery. There will always be a few people in any system who fall through the cracks. But I can personally attest to healthcare that saved my life when I had sepsis and my husband's, who had an MRI on a Sunday, saw a neurologist on Tuesday and was booked for surgery for a rare form of cancer (chordoma) by Friday. That surgery took 15 hours with two top neurosurgeons and no "substandard" equipment. Like most Canadians, I believe access to healthcare is a right not a privilege and I am glad that we choose to lift those up who need help rather than discard and discount them because they have the misfortune of being poor.
Monica Martin
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.