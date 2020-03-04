Letter: Canadian health care: A warning, not a beacon

Re: the March 2 article "Canada's socialized system of health care shouldn't be praised."
This opinion piece should be read with a grain of salt. The author, Peter St. Onge, starts out making a ridiculous claim, "Do we harness the power and innovation of the private sector, or do we hand it to the government and hope for the best?" He is either terribly ignorant or intentionally misleading.
To assert that somehow the private sector innovates while the government (public sector) does not requires the reader to forget atomic energy, the internet, many medical advances, knowledge derived from the space program, many weapons, and many agricultural advances to name a few things. It is also the case that many private sector innovations were stimulated by and paid for by governments.
Assuming St. Onge is a Canadian it is clear he should realize that there is no national health health care system in Canada. Each Province runs it own health care system and there are significant differences.
Readers should beware of propaganda.
Bill Astle
Oro Valley
