Letter: Canadian health care system

Re: the March 2 article "Canada's socialized system of health care shouldn't be praised."
Peter St. Onge's opinion piece about Canada's health care system is wrong in just about every aspect. The Heritage Foundation is well known as an ultra-conservative body with often unsubstantiated diatribes against anything progressive. The Arizona Star runs a great fact-checking article every week; I wish you would fact-check opinion pieces like this one. He claims his opinions are facts; they are not. I and everyone I know in Canada are very happy with our health care and taxation system. In terms of net benefits, our tax rate is much lower than in the States and our health care (look at world-wide health and longevity charts) is much better. Some of the most advanced medical procedures in the world were invented in Canada and available to us for free.
Lo Richardson, Vancouver, BC
Oro Valley
