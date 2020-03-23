Letter: Canadian Health System Not As Good As It Might Look on the Surface!

Re. letter in March 19 Az. Star titled........... Canadian System has compelling advantages.
As a former participant in the Canadian System....there are several negatives you might want to consider!
The Waiting Time to get Health Care from a Specialist in Canada is often twice what it is in the US....and if you want elective surgery like shoulder or hip, you often face 2 years wait time or longer...Canadians often go to the US for elective surgery without re-imbursement!
Federal Income tax was increased 5% at all levels to pay for this plan when it was instituted, in addition to 7% GST national sales tax. So the Marginal tax rate in Canada (provincial plus federal) is in the low 50 percentiles reached at around $150,000 annual income vs. high 30 percentiles in the US reached at around $250,000 annual income.
Be Careful What You Ask For!!!!
S. Paul Oliver......West Side
