Letter: Canadian medical system

Re: the March 2 article "Canada's socialized system of health care shouldn't be praised."
As a Canadian, the article “Canada’s socialized system of health care shouldn’t be praised” caught my eye. I found the article to be expressing a point of view which certainly is not the common feeling among Canadians.
St. Onge actually writes for “The Heritage Foundation” which is an extreme right wing political newspaper based in North Carolina. He points out that waiting times for medical attention can be longer in Canada than in the United States. That is because the Canadian system triages patients according to medical need rather that financial ability to pay. His cost calculations are either very misleading or just plain wrong.
Canadians in general are very supportive of their health care system despite its shortcomings, just as Americans seem to love their health care system despite its shortcomings.
John Johnston
Oro Valley
