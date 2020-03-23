Letter: Canadian System Really Better?
Letter: Canadian System Really Better?

I am compelled to respond to the letter that appeared in Thursday’s paper in which Mr. Gehrig compared Canada’s health system with America’s. In October 2017 I was diagnosed with non-aggressive breast cancer. The time from mammogram to biopsy to surgery was two weeks. In March 2018 my friend in Canada had her mammogram and a lump was discovered. She could not get a biopsy for several months, so she paid for one out-of-pocket in May. Her cancer was aggressive but she could not see an oncologist until early November and had surgery only in late November. Time between mammogram and surgery was 8 months, 7 1/2 months more than my situation. So, readers, which system would you choose knowing you have an aggressive cancer? The Canadian system or the American?

Candace Gardner

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

