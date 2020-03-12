Letter: Canadian versus US health systems

Re: the March 9 article "Comparing US, Canadian health-care systems."
Kudos to William Campbell for his guest opinion on the Canadian Health System.
His was the most succinct and balanced description of the the differences between the American and Canadian health care delivery that I have reviewed.
One addition which may be helpful to relate is that historically our profit based system grew out of the the events of World War 2 and has not essentially not changed since that time ie employer based. The world is now a much different and a global economy is a fact the events of the Coronavirus best illustrate this issue.
With total health care cost nearly 20 percent of GNP that makes every good and service we in America produce close to 10% higher from the start than our competitors from other countries.
I plan on sharing the this fine article with my patients as a point of discussion.
Steven Wool M.D. , FACP
Midtown
