Letter: Canadians Wait for Medical Services and Wait
View Comments

Letter: Canadians Wait for Medical Services and Wait

Re: the March 9 article "Comparing US, Canadian health-care systems."

Canadians are rightly proud of their national health system. (Comparing Canadian and US Health Care) However it has problematic wait times for services. The following are statistics for 2016 presented in a paper from the Fraser Institute of Canada.

Specialist physicians surveyed report a median waiting time of 20 weeks between referral from a general practitioner and receipt of consultation from a specialist. In New Brunswick the wait time was 38 weeks, and from there it averaged another 10 weeks throughout the nation until treatment. The wait time for an MRI averages 11 weeks and nearly 4 weeks for a CT scan.

This is a serious issue that are neighbors to the North are not always so forthright about.

David Wilson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Coronavirus

Much as I love the Tucson Festival of Books, I think it is extremely irresponsible not to cancel it this year. With thousands of people coming…

Local-issues

Letter: Pedestrian Safety

I continue to read about pedestrians being injured and killed by drivers. Then I read an article from the local police or sheriff about how we…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News