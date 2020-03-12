Letter: Canadians Wait for Medical Services and Wait

Re: the March 9 article "Comparing US, Canadian health-care systems."
Canadians are rightly proud of their national health system. (Comparing Canadian and US Health Care) However it has problematic wait times for services. The following are statistics for 2016 presented in a paper from the Fraser Institute of Canada.
Specialist physicians surveyed report a median waiting time of 20 weeks between referral from a general practitioner and receipt of consultation from a specialist. In New Brunswick the wait time was 38 weeks, and from there it averaged another 10 weeks throughout the nation until treatment. The wait time for an MRI averages 11 weeks and nearly 4 weeks for a CT scan.
This is a serious issue that are neighbors to the North are not always so forthright about.
David Wilson
Northwest side
