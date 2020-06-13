Letter: Cancel culture and a dystopian state

How is this not on the front page of every national news outlet? Like a scene out of "The Walking Dead," Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood has been taken over by Black Lives Matter and Antifa extremists. Seattle's city and police officials have abandoned the area while the de facto state has been set up with the very violence and aggression that they purport to oppose in the police, but on a large and systemic scale. If this were a right-wing extremist group like the Bundy clan in Oregon a few years ago, it would be headline news with calls for the Federal government to quell it. But this is not the case, because it would be "offensive" to oppose the vehement, mob-like movement of calls to "Defund the Police" and punish all who would dare even suggest an alternative view. We are erasing history, defacing Lincoln statues and calling Churchill a racist. This cancel culture is not much different than Hitler's book burning. Let us consider our ways.
Mike Brown
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
