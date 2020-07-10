Letter: Cancel Culture: Equal Opportunity Employer
View Comments

Letter: Cancel Culture: Equal Opportunity Employer

Upon reading the 7/3/20 editorial by John Kass, I was instructed about the 'cancel culture'. At the beginning of the editorial I wasn't sure if he was writing from a conservative or liberal perspective. Forgot he's a conservative. Anyway with the change of a few pronouns, the editorial could have been referring to the conservative 'cancel culture'. I searched the references he made in the editorial to other opinion publishers. Both are a source of far right drivel. As I now recall, Mr. Kass has a habit of calling the kettle black. Definitely a 'C List' editorial writer. May John someday rise to the occasion and present a compelling, well thought out editorial. Not today, apparently.

JAMES ABELS

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News