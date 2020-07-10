Letter: Cancel Culture: Equal Opportunity Employer

Upon reading the 7/3/20 editorial by John Kass, I was instructed about the 'cancel culture'. At the beginning of the editorial I wasn't sure if he was writing from a conservative or liberal perspective. Forgot he's a conservative. Anyway with the change of a few pronouns, the editorial could have been referring to the conservative 'cancel culture'. I searched the references he made in the editorial to other opinion publishers. Both are a source of far right drivel. As I now recall, Mr. Kass has a habit of calling the kettle black. Definitely a 'C List' editorial writer. May John someday rise to the occasion and present a compelling, well thought out editorial. Not today, apparently.
JAMES ABELS
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!