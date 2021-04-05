 Skip to main content
Letter: "Cancel Culture" is a red herring
Enough whining from "conservatives" about cancel culture. It's a phony construct. Didn't they bring us Citizens United which, as the law of the land, defines our money as our voice? So if we choose to direct our voice away from states that lean on a Big Lie to suppress voting by voters they can't win with their ideas, that should please any true conservatives out there. And they are out there... Just not in the ranks of Republican leadership.

Mike Cohen

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

