Letter: "Cancel Culture" is a red herring

Enough whining from "conservatives" about cancel culture. It's a phony construct. Didn't they bring us Citizens United which, as the law of the land, defines our money as our voice? So if we choose to direct our voice away from states that lean on a Big Lie to suppress voting by voters they can't win with their ideas, that should please any true conservatives out there. And they are out there... Just not in the ranks of Republican leadership.
Mike Cohen
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.