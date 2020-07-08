Letter: Cancel Culture

Cancel Culture
Look out what you wish for !
Jimmy Kimmel, Allysa Milano, Tina Faye, et al, wait for the Cultural Marxists to come for you ! There are many People who live in Glass Houses.
You Free Speech Advocates need only to look at the power of Marxists!
Erase History, Remove Statues, Artwork, Books, Movies, then Indoctrinate our youth ! We have lost that battle. TEA, AEA, NEA. Do they support School choice ?
Who do they support with required dues Dollars ? Red for Ed. Their purpose is to elect Marxists.
Tell me they’re not !
It is coming for you and it is brought to you by Mainstream media, including this paper. AZStar.
Democratic Party Rule in the Major cities is eroding and destroying our Republic and eroding our Rights.
Where is the Chaos happening ? Democratic ruled cities all over our Republic !
Rich Barnes
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
