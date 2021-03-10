 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Cancel culture
View Comments

Letter: Cancel culture

  • Comments

Being an aging liberal, I’m really trying to get my head around being a “woke” person, but am finding one of the recent restorative justice attempts as being absurd in the extreme. It’s the reality TV host being threatened with the loss of his job for defending a participant who participated in a southern antebellum style photo shoot. While it’s true this southern tradition took place at a period in our history that included slavery, am I just being blind to seeing how women in pretty dresses can be an object of insult? Since I’m told this is true, instead of taking on this task of blaming our past, I will continue to stand for equal rights among others of us non-woken individuals in whatever way that actually makes sense.

Joy Mills

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 7

  • Updated

LETTERS: A letter writer claiming to represent Real Christians Against Dinosaurs writes that much of Tucson's misfortune can be traced back to "Roxy the T-Rex, the rattlesnake bridge and many others." An intriguing hypothesis . . .

Letters to the Editor, March 5
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 5

  • Updated

LETTERS: It's a grab-bag of a letter day, with our writers hitting topics as diverse as Mayor Romero weighing in on the Barnum Hill issue, to Brush and Bulky pick up. All of it can be found here in Letters!

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona GOP

The Arizona GOP censured members who stood up for truth and facts in calling out Mr. Trump’s prolific pre-election and post-election lies and …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News