Letter: Cancel culture

Being an aging liberal, I’m really trying to get my head around being a “woke” person, but am finding one of the recent restorative justice attempts as being absurd in the extreme. It’s the reality TV host being threatened with the loss of his job for defending a participant who participated in a southern antebellum style photo shoot. While it’s true this southern tradition took place at a period in our history that included slavery, am I just being blind to seeing how women in pretty dresses can be an object of insult? Since I’m told this is true, instead of taking on this task of blaming our past, I will continue to stand for equal rights among others of us non-woken individuals in whatever way that actually makes sense.
Joy Mills
Northwest side
