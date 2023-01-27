 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Cancel History?

The Governor of Florida has banned the teaching Black History in High Schools. I did not know that was even possible, but it should be illegal for one person to say what the educators do or do not teach.

In the recent past the right has condemned colleges for not allowing people to speak because of their political views. This act by DeSantis is beyond what the right claimed as an infringement of the First Amendment. This is History, not opinion. It has become acceptable by too many to admit to/promote Holocaust Denial. This is the same idiocy. Putting one’s head in the sand does not rewrite the facts. Horrible acts were performed in both eras. “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” Winston Churchill. Attempts to alter history will fail, the inquisitive minds of the young will eventually find truth and that truth will expose fraudulent acts of those who try to hide it.

Jeff Rayner

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

