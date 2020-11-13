Letter: Cancer of Division

Our Country has been suffering from a cancer of division for a while. Our immune system used to be balanced by moderates who were willing to compromise. We also had traditions of decorum and fairness.
New Gingrich took the first blows to decorum by rising to power encouraging Republican candidates to demonize their opponents as sick, pathetic, and traitors. McConnell took down all sense of fairness when he refused to allow the Senate to vote on Obama's pick for the Supreme Court 8 months before the election. It no longer needed to look fair. It was all about winning.
Then the cancer of division led to a Tumor. This Tumor has been destroying the health of our country for 4 years. We just had surgery. Even though the surgery was a success there is an infection that has not been removed. Removing the Tumor is not curing the cancer. The only treatment to the cancer of division is to bring back moderates and compromise.
Jonpaul Barrabee
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
