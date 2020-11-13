 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Cancer of Division
View Comments

Letter: Cancer of Division

Our Country has been suffering from a cancer of division for a while. Our immune system used to be balanced by moderates who were willing to compromise. We also had traditions of decorum and fairness.

New Gingrich took the first blows to decorum by rising to power encouraging Republican candidates to demonize their opponents as sick, pathetic, and traitors. McConnell took down all sense of fairness when he refused to allow the Senate to vote on Obama's pick for the Supreme Court 8 months before the election. It no longer needed to look fair. It was all about winning.

Then the cancer of division led to a Tumor. This Tumor has been destroying the health of our country for 4 years. We just had surgery. Even though the surgery was a success there is an infection that has not been removed. Removing the Tumor is not curing the cancer. The only treatment to the cancer of division is to bring back moderates and compromise.

Jonpaul Barrabee

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News