Letter: Cancer Screenings

Back in the day, Republicans and Democrats would often work with each other to get things done. Today, that type of bipartisanship is rare. So Senator Mark Kelly and Representatives Tom O’Halleran, David Schweikert, Ruben Gallego, and Raul Grijalva deserve kudos for recently co-sponsoring legislation that is going to help save many lives. Currently, cancer screenings exist for only five of the hundreds of types of cancer, including the screening that recently detected my early-stage breast cancer. The Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Screening Coverage Act will give Medicare recipients access to new and groundbreaking cancer screening tests that will change the way we fight dozens of cancers. Imagine how many more survivors will exist if this bill is passed! I hope that the rest of the Arizona delegation will follow the lead of their colleagues and co-sponsor this bill in order to give the bill the momentum it needs to get passed.

Christine Coronado

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

