I was excited to see that President Biden’s proposed budget included new funding to support the “Cancer Moonshot” initiative, which has the goal of reducing the cancer death rate by half. Accomplishing this feat will require an all-hands effort by the government and the private sector to not just improve treatment, but also access to testing and screenings that are able to detect cancer earlier. New technologies known as multi-cancer early detection tests (MCED) hold so much promise. With just a single draw of blood, they can detect dozens of cancers for which we currently have no screening. Unfortunately, Medicare doesn’t currently have a way to cover these tests once the FDA approves them. So, we need Congress to step in and change the law. There has historically been strong bipartisan support for making this change – half of Congress supported a bill last year that would allow Medicare to cover these tests. They must do so again this year. Patients are counting on it.