Letter: Candidate Bloomberg Needs Extensive Coaching

I was extremely disappointed in Mike Bloomberg’s lackluster performance in Wednesday night’s debate. I had expected a charismatic delivery in his inaugural debate appearance, based on what I had read about his favorable rating as Mayor of New York, together with his exceptionally dynamic activism on issues of importance to our nation.
The majority of Americans believe climate change is the most pressing issue. In Bloomberg we have a man who donated $100 million to the Sierra Club’s “Beyond Coal” campaign, which resulted in either actual or planned closure of 304 coal-fired power plants. He also has a stellar record in job creation.
While I believe Bloomberg is the most qualified candidate to steer our country in the right direction, he must first win the election! He needs rigorous coaching NOW from communications experts to personify both the charisma and “moxie” he will need to defeat Donald Trump.
John Newport, PhD
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.