Letter: Candidate Bloomberg Needs Extensive Coaching
View Comments

Letter: Candidate Bloomberg Needs Extensive Coaching

I was extremely disappointed in Mike Bloomberg’s lackluster performance in Wednesday night’s debate. I had expected a charismatic delivery in his inaugural debate appearance, based on what I had read about his favorable rating as Mayor of New York, together with his exceptionally dynamic activism on issues of importance to our nation.

The majority of Americans believe climate change is the most pressing issue. In Bloomberg we have a man who donated $100 million to the Sierra Club’s “Beyond Coal” campaign, which resulted in either actual or planned closure of 304 coal-fired power plants. He also has a stellar record in job creation.

While I believe Bloomberg is the most qualified candidate to steer our country in the right direction, he must first win the election! He needs rigorous coaching NOW from communications experts to personify both the charisma and “moxie” he will need to defeat Donald Trump.

John Newport, PhD

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Dem Gun Laws

A writer wrote how SB1625 will allow the Dems to come for our guns. This takeaway is beyond stupid. I know because I read the bill. I also kno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News