Letter: Candidate for president

Socialist hero Bernie Sanders and wife earned over $1 million in 2016 and 2017, though a mere $560,000 in '18. And his senate pension is worth $2 million. All this on the backs of the American people in the form of his Senate salary and book deals unavailable to those of us who haven't run for president lately.
The difference between the good senator and many other pols is that he has done this while decrying the very system that has made him rich. America, what a great country!
Here's a suggestion: 50% of any income over $500,000 that a current or former elected official makes because of that elected position goes to a fund to aide homeless veterans.
Neil McCaffrey
Marana
