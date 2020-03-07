Letter: Candidate for president
View Comments

Letter: Candidate for president

Socialist hero Bernie Sanders and wife earned over $1 million in 2016 and 2017, though a mere $560,000 in '18. And his senate pension is worth $2 million. All this on the backs of the American people in the form of his Senate salary and book deals unavailable to those of us who haven't run for president lately.

The difference between the good senator and many other pols is that he has done this while decrying the very system that has made him rich. America, what a great country!

Here's a suggestion: 50% of any income over $500,000 that a current or former elected official makes because of that elected position goes to a fund to aide homeless veterans.

Neil McCaffrey

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Education/vouchers

Our Arizona Legislature is at it again! In the 2018 election, Arizona voters put a stop to the expansion of the ESA (Empowerment Scholarship A…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News