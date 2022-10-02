 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Candidate Juan Ciscomani

This individual does not disclose his educational background, however it appears he has never taken a basic eighth grade class in Civics, to learn how the Federal Government functions. He first wanted to "fire" Nancy Pelosi, (Good luck) and then pushed back, to say, his first vote would be to replace Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. How does a freshman congressman perform either of these tasks, especially being in the opposite party? He is obviously totally unqualified for a congressional seat, and would be nothing more than a rubber stamp.

Bill Taylor,

Independent, Northwest Tucson

Bill Taylor

Northwest side

