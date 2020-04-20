Letter: Candidate Kelly too far left

Uber-liberal Democratic Senate candidate Mike Kelly proudly declares he opposes ‘big pharma,’ the for-profit companies which research and manufacture the medications needed to combat COVID-19 and other ailments. Former astronaut Kelly, who has endorsed socialist Bernie Sanders for president, advocates the very confiscatory tax and regulatory policies that drove ‘big pharma’ from the US. Kelly neither understands nor endorses capitalism, the revenues from which propelled him into space, and should not be elected to the US Senate.
Bill Burns
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
