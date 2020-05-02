Letter: Candidate qualifications

A recent letter questioned the qualifications of Mark Kelly to run for the upcoming Senate seat positing that he had no prior legislative experience. Since when was that as prerequisite? The United States Constitutions sets down the requirements and Kelly meets those. We have elected many others with no legislative experience. I happen to admire one of those who was John Glenn who flew in space last 77.
Gerald Schwartz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
