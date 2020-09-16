 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Candidates supporting QAnon emerge in races
View Comments

Letter: Candidates supporting QAnon emerge in races

Social Security, health care, public education, rebuilding the infrastructure, solar & wind energy, Black Lives Matter, social justice, women’s rights – all things that I believe some have tried to take away or disregard. The best way to take away popular programs that affect the daily lives of people is to start rumors that the political party that supports these is evil. I believe this is what QAnon is doing. As a typical Democrat, it is upsetting when there are thousands of people being told that people like us eat our children and we’re evil – because some of these people are crazy, violent and armed. These are the same lies German Nazis used to kill 13 million innocent people.

Turmoil is the game. If we all joined together to save Social Security, health care, public education, the infrastructure, solar and wind energy, Black Lives Matter, social justice, and women’s rights – they wouldn’t have a chance. The game of divide and conquer keeps us from having these shared goals.

Janet Pipes

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News