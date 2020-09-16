Letter: Candidates supporting QAnon emerge in races

Social Security, health care, public education, rebuilding the infrastructure, solar & wind energy, Black Lives Matter, social justice, women’s rights – all things that I believe some have tried to take away or disregard. The best way to take away popular programs that affect the daily lives of people is to start rumors that the political party that supports these is evil. I believe this is what QAnon is doing. As a typical Democrat, it is upsetting when there are thousands of people being told that people like us eat our children and we’re evil – because some of these people are crazy, violent and armed. These are the same lies German Nazis used to kill 13 million innocent people.
Turmoil is the game. If we all joined together to save Social Security, health care, public education, the infrastructure, solar and wind energy, Black Lives Matter, social justice, and women’s rights – they wouldn’t have a chance. The game of divide and conquer keeps us from having these shared goals.
Janet Pipes
Northwest side
