Letter: Cannot trust Biden and Democrats on gun control

After recent mass shootings in NY and TX, Biden and Democrats have come out demanding a ban on "Assault' Rifles (AR)." Some Republicans in Congress have reportedly signaled a willingness to discuss some gun control measures. But then came Biden over the weekend declaring that the 2nd Amendment is not "absolute" and that 9mm handguns and 9mm ammunition are "high caliber" and have no rationale basis for self defense. Does Biden know that the 9mm ammo round is considered by many ballistic experts as the minimal for self defense with more potent pistol calibers being the .45 ACP, .357 magnum and .44 magnum? The most popular handgun in America is the 9mm carried by millions of law abiding citizens for home and self protection. Does Biden know that in D.C. vs. Heller, SCOTUS ruled that states can place "reasonable" limitations on firearms? Biden's Progressive protégé Canadian PM Trudeau just proposed a mandatory government buy back of citizens' ARs and a halt to all future handgun sales and transfers.