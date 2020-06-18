Letter: Can't admit mistakes

Two of the most powerful words spoken around the world are spoken in Latin. Those words are mea culpa: “through my fault” or, in the vernacular, “my bad.”
Compare Harry Truman’s desk sign, “The buck stops here,” to Donald Trump’s March 13th comment re his administration’s slow response to COVID-19. “No, I don’t take responsibility at all.”
Gov. Ducey is a second example. Science and medicine warned that a spike in Arizona infections was unavoidable if the “reopening” started too soon. Science 1, politics zero.
Any mea culpa, requires the courage to admit that a previous decision was wrong. From politicians: don’t hold your breath.
Compare the “always right” behavior of Trump and Ducey to the unequivocal mea culpa from Gen. Mark Milley regarding his recent walk to St. John’s Church with the president. Courage and morality are mostly missing in Washington. The general is a shining example of both.
Jim Rapp
Southeast side
