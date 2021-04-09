 Skip to main content
Letter: Can't Let This One Go
Letter: Can't Let This One Go

I agree with readers that suggest mask wearing requirements and vaccine passports are government overreach, even immoral. Other examples of pointless government overreach should now be rolled back such as: requiring drivers to possess a drivers license; prohibiting smoking in public places and on airlines; and requiring international travelers to possess a passport to legally enter the United States. Such overreach illegally discriminates.

Terry Plaza

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

