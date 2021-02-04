 Skip to main content
Letter: Can't the President and Not one too
Seems to me the Republicans are making an argument that Donald Trump isn't the president, so he can't be impeached, but they will surely say he can't charged with Sedition for his actions on Jan 6th because he was the President. If he can't be impeached then he should be tried as a private citizen in Federal court with the sentence to be imprisonment and banned from holding public office for life pursuant to 18 US code 2384/2385. If he's not liable as a private citizen then he is subject to impeachment and if convicted should suffer a similar fate. This garbage about allowing the people to decide his fate by election denies the evidence that he abused judicial process on numerous occasions and persisted in fomenting violence against multiple parties in both state and federal governments for an extended period of time. Time for Law and order.

Dan Pendergrass

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

