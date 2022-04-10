Letter: Capital Massacre

Days that will live on in infamy, like so many others, all days to remember:

January 6, 2021, United States Capitol Massacre

June 4, 1989, Tiananmen Square Massacre

May 4, 1970, Kent State University Massacre

March 5, 1770, Boston Massacre

Following the January 6, 2021, Capitol Massacre the Democrat controlled congress had the capitol grounds enclosed within chain-link fencing topped with razor wire making it look like an obscene topping on a progressive Democrat's wedding cake.

January 6th 2021, June 4th 1989, May 4th 1970 and March 5th 1770 all “statements” marking extreme political and social divisions, days signaling a time for change.

August 26th thru 29th 1968, the days of protest at the Democrat National Convention in Chicago should also be remembered because they served as turning points in the Vietnam War and the civil rights movement.

Now, once again, it is time for us to reflect on what we have become.

Bill Kendall

Downtown

