 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Capitalism
View Comments

Letter: Capitalism

  • Comments

There is a lot of fear mongering over economic changes that will be positive as a whole. Increases in minimum wages and in corporate taxes have been described as inflationary. But that demonstrates a lack of understanding of the basic rules of capitalism. While wages are somewhat inflationary, there are many studies that show gradual increases, as those proposed, are healthy for our consumer based economy. The lower and middle income earners are the spenders putting back much of what they earn right back into the economy. Prices are largely determined by supply and demand. Higher prices are created when the demand for a product outweighs the supply. Today's inflation is created by transportation problems in the supply chain and production problems which create relative scarcity. End of the line taxes such as those paid by corporations seldom impact prices. If a corporation decided to flip its tax costs into price they might find themselves no longer competitive.

Kalvin Smith

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Crossing Tucson

Well, I've been a resident of Tucson for over 30 years and have seen the inter-structure of it go from very good to a battle field style. I wo…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Bias

I am a firm believer in a free press. I also think the free press should not be bias on national news. During the Trump administration, you, c…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News