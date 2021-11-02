Letter: Capitalism

There is a lot of fear mongering over economic changes that will be positive as a whole. Increases in minimum wages and in corporate taxes have been described as inflationary. But that demonstrates a lack of understanding of the basic rules of capitalism. While wages are somewhat inflationary, there are many studies that show gradual increases, as those proposed, are healthy for our consumer based economy. The lower and middle income earners are the spenders putting back much of what they earn right back into the economy. Prices are largely determined by supply and demand. Higher prices are created when the demand for a product outweighs the supply. Today's inflation is created by transportation problems in the supply chain and production problems which create relative scarcity. End of the line taxes such as those paid by corporations seldom impact prices. If a corporation decided to flip its tax costs into price they might find themselves no longer competitive.
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.