Letter: Capitol Attack and Congressional Seditionists

The unimaginable attack on January 6 by domestic terrorists on the U.S capitol in their attempts to change the results of one of the most secure presidential elections this country has seen was an image that will be forever etched in the minds of all decent Americans. Especially that of a gallows and a noose! Donald Trump is responsible for this "carnage" thanks to his directive in his speech that morning to his followers to march on the Capitol. He knew exactly what would ensue: mayhem and destruction caused by white nationalists, racists and anti-Semites.
Blame also those Republican members of Congress who were complicit in assisting Trump in his seditious coup attempt: 6 U.S. Senators led by Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz and 121 House members, all of whom will be forever stigmatized by their own insurrectionist attempts to overthrow the results of a legitimate election primarily to promote their own political ambitions. Their names should be permanently etched in a Congressional Hall of Shame.
Gladys Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.