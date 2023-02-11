Re: the Feb. 6th letter concerning the controversial topic of the death penalty. The writer states: "To quote a bumper sticker, "Why do we kill people who kill people to show that killing people is wrong? In other words, he says, what part of "Thou shalt not kill" don't we seem to be getting? I am going to assume that he's attempting to use the 10 commandments as his argument against capitol punishment. The actual verse correctly quoted is " You shall not murder." Exodus 20:13 NKJV