Letter: Capitol riot of January 6 2021

I have voted for Republican candidates in the past based on platform and ideals and character, but I might have to rethink my actions on all Republican candidates in the future save for Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, both of whom, since I live in Arizona, I cannot vote for. I understand almost without objection the Republican National Committee (RNC) voted to censure both because of their duties investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot and attempt to overthrow our government. Shame on the RNC. It used to be a party of good people, with many times, solid economic and community oriented platforms. But not now. What does the RNC stand for now other than the party of NO? Hooray for Ms. Cheney and Mr. Kinzinger for standing up for what is right and just and shame on the RNC, its leadership, and the mindless lemmings who blindly follow such foolish folderol.
John (Jay) Van Echo
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.