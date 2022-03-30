Letter: Capitol tours should show Jan. 6th reality

The U.S. Capitol is reopening for public tours. Suggestion: during tours, have several large screens showing nonstop video of the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol. Let the visitors see up close, in technicolor and surround sound, the violent mob on that day. Show the insurrectionists defecating in the halls, bludgeoning Capitol police, and destroying the premises while shouting their murderous intent and waving their Trump flags. Show the brave Capitol police trying to stop this attempted coup. Show the gallows set up for Mike Pence. On display should be a large plaque naming all politicians who have tried to deny or whitewash the events of that day, including those who told us it was really just like any other tour day. Also on display should be a large photo of Sen. Josh Hawley giving the fist of support to the insurrectionists, and photos and names of everyone so far arrested. That day should never be forgotten, or perhaps worse, normalized.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.