Letter: Car deaths

I hear all the time in all the media about a terrible shooting some where that a few people were killed, but the same day about 130 were killed in cars and no mention whatsoever of that not the slighted little mention. We kill on average thirty five school age children every week but of course they don`t matter because they were not killed by guns. Both kinds of deaths are a terrible tragedy don`t get me wrong but why not try to save those kids killed in cars, I guess our government and new media just does not see it the way I do. I hope some of you reading this will slow down and be more careful driving but I know you won`t, you will continue to drive and text and talk not thinking that you could kill someone with your car.

Thomas R Crawford

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

