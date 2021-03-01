Letter: carbon dividend act

Re: the Feb. 18 article "It's time to let the market loose on carbon."
Climate change legislation needs to be bipartisan.
Doug Pickrell’s Op ed piece clearly lays out last years Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. I hope it is reintroduced quickly. It is important for climate solutions to be bipartisan and encompass needs of both parties which this does
By compromise we get a meaningful way of addressing climate change. Market forces not regulations or a true tax will drive the change. This avoids social injustice and allows us to have the choice to use our dividends to choose cleaner energy products. We the constituents need to ask our representatives in Congress to move forward on this and soon.
Carol Wolfe, MD
Northeast side
