Reg. op/ed piece “Fossil fuels are killing the planet” 8/3/23.

Mike Carran lays out the monumental task facing humans as we experience the initial disruptions of climate change.The world is on fire. We can put it out but not as long as we are pouring fossils on it.

Maybe more importantly, the piece clearly identifies a global solution appropriate to this daunting global problem: carbon fee and dividend. That is, those continuing to burn fossil fuels will have to pay for it. Burn more, pay more. Later we will try them for crimes against humanity, but right now we must electrify.

That carbon fee, that money will then be redistributed to American households, with minimal government intervention. The idea is to help defray the peoples’ costs of transitioning to a livable climate.

We must use the most powerful tools we have, indeed, especially the global economy.

Gaye Adams

Midtown