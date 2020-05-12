Letter: Carbon fee is best path forward
Letter: Carbon fee is best path forward

Re: the May 9 article "Carbon-tax bill before Congress comes with unacceptable trade-off."

In a recent Column, Barbara Warren correctly lays out the dangers of climate change.

One cannot overstate these dangers. Recent studies show billions of us unable to live in future heat zones, just one consequence of soaring past a climate virtually unchanged for 8 thousand years until now.

Unfortunately, she attacks a powerful remedy, HR763, which puts a fee on carbon and rebates these fees monthly to citizens, basically ‘paying’ us to go green. Emissions fall more sharply than by an effective Clear Air Act and EPA, achieving carbon reductions of 90% by 2050.

Yes, it would put the EPA on pause for ten years. But, the EPA has been gutted; no loss there. HR763 has safety nets, increasing fees if emissions do not fall rapidly enough. It leaves protections against other forms of pollution intact.

The EPA and Clear Air Act were ‘undone’ by the unfortunate Trump Administration, but try to take away monthly rebates!

Jan Freed

Downtown

