Letter: Carbon pricing part of robust policy response

As a career energy economist I understand the importance of using the market system to steer the economy towards socially desirable results. It has become abundantly clear just from reading headlines from the recent past that climate change is damaging property, degrading the natural environment, endangering lives, causing health effects and raising health care costs. This science of attribution has made it clear that fossil fuels are the root cause of extreme weather events. Accordingly we need a strong combination of market solutions, together with regulatory and administrative policies to combat climate change. The Biden administration is developing regulatory and administrative policies to address these issues. Carbon pricing in conjunction would make a robust policy response. Thanks are due to Rex Scott and other local leaders for their support of carbon pricing. We now need Senators Sinema and Kelly and Representatives O’Halloran, Kirkpatrick, and Grijalva to also provide their support for carbon pricing.
Verne Loose
SaddleBrooke
