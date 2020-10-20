Letter: Cardinal Raymond Burke says Joe Biden "not Catholic in good standing"

American Cardinal Raymond Burke, who is a member of the highest court at the Vatican, has declared that Joe Biden, "is not a Catholic in good standing." Burke said that Catholic politicians, like Biden, who support abortion rights should not approach the Holy Communion at Mass. He further stated that Biden "gives scandal to everyone" because he claims he is a "devout Catholic." and yet supports abortion. Burke said that "a Catholic may not support abortion in any shape or form because it is one of the most grievous sins against human life and intrinsically evil, and therefore to in any way support the act is a mortal sin." Wow! This statement by Cardinal Burke is powerful and absolutely correct. How can self proclaimed religious people support abortion? Just about all Democrats in Congress do, including Kamala Harris. Look for these same Democrats to focus on abortion rights during Judge Barrett's SCOTUS hearings. If Biden really is a Catholic, then he should not be supportive of abortion rights.
Frederick Summers
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
