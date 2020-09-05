Letter: Care for others' well-being

Who showed more concern about the health and well-being and freedom of the people of this country this week? At the GOP Convention hundreds of people attended with no temperature checks and were seated close to each other, few if any of them wearing masks. At the March on Washington 2020 thousands of people walked miles after mandatory temperature checks to be part of an event celebrating Martin Luther King Jr’s commitment to civil rights for all. Apparently those at the March, unlike the Convention attendees, didn’t feel that their freedom consists of not wearing a mask; EVERYONE who I could see in the news clips—all thousands of them—had on masks!!
Another difference was that at the GOP Convention many of the speeches focused on fear. At the March the speakers I heard focused on love.
Becky Schulman
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
